By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A cat rescued from a busy Fort Worth freeway storm drain has a new unique name to go with his story.

Alexander The Grate, as he is now being called, was found last Friday afternoon along the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Trail Lake Drive.

(Credit: Facebook: Fort Worth Police)

Fort Worth Police and animal control officers rescued the frightened tabby and took him to the Chuck Silcox Animal Care and Control Center.

(Credit: Fort Worth Police)

(Credit: Fort Worth Police)

At the time, they asked the public’s help in naming the cat.  Today, they announced that.

“He is a very sweet and playful kitten with some loud tendencies,” police said today in a Facebook post.  “He’s an attention seeker and loves to purr.”

Alexander will be available for adoption on October 26.

