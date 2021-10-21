FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A cat rescued from a busy Fort Worth freeway storm drain has a new unique name to go with his story.
Alexander The Grate, as he is now being called, was found last Friday afternoon along the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Trail Lake Drive.
Fort Worth Police and animal control officers rescued the frightened tabby and took him to the Chuck Silcox Animal Care and Control Center.
At the time, they asked the public’s help in naming the cat. Today, they announced that.
“He is a very sweet and playful kitten with some loud tendencies,” police said today in a Facebook post. “He’s an attention seeker and loves to purr.”
Alexander will be available for adoption on October 26.