HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A homicide investigation is underway after deputies near Houston said a welfare check led to the grisly discovery of a dismembered body in a crate.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check Thursday morning, Oct. 20 after family members said they hadn’t heard from a 72-year-old woman since Tuesday, KTRK-TV reported.

Relatives reported her missing and told officials that when they tried to reach her at her home, her son was hostile and wouldn’t let them in the house.

Deputies arrived at the home, and after getting conflicting stories from the homeowner’s 36-year-old son, they got a search warrant for the home.

They said they found a large amount of blood inside the house, but couldn’t find the woman.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene and discovered the victim’s body in the garage.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Robert Barnes, 36, has been charged with murder and tampering with a corpse in the death of his mother, Lucila Barnes.

Update to scene on Cactus Point: Robert Barnes (36) has been arrested and charged with Murder and Tampering with a Corpse in connection with the death of his mother Lucila Barnes (72). Ms. Barnes’dismembered body was found in a crate. Sad and horrific case. #HouNews https://t.co/GbDmbYC4bS — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 21, 2021

Barnes is in custody and is said to be cooperating with investigators.

In his tweet, Sheriff Gonzalez called this a “sad and horrific case.”