ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — For the first time since a school shooting at Timberview High school, leaders in the Mansfield school district and local law enforcement will meet with the community to discuss safety and security.
To ensure everyone has an opportunity to attend at the performing arts center there will be free shuttles located at Lake Ridge High School, Legacy High School, Mansfield High School, Summit High School and Timberview High School to take riders to and from the meeting. Shuttles will leave at 5:20 p.m. from each location.
Family members of Timothy Simpkins, the accused school shooter, say he was severely bullied. A video of a fight involving Simpkins, and the 15-year-old who was one of the gunshot victims, is part of the back story family members say that proves the bullying and physical threats he faced. A teacher and another student were also injured by gunfire.
Authorities are looking into the allegations.
In a video statement released by Mansfield Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Kimberley Cantu following the shooting she says bullying will not be tolerated.
"We take allegations of bullying at Mansfield ISD very, very seriously," Cantu said. "We do have a process in place where bullying can be reported, it can be investigated, and action can be taken and will be taken if there are instances of bullying that are identified in Mansfield ISD."
The town hall meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1110 West Debbie Lane in Mansfield.