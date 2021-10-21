JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
By J.D. Miles
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials say a town hall meeting Thursday evening in Mansfield is focused on opening a dialogue with parents and the community about school safety after a school shooting last month.

The meeting will feature a panel of community leaders, including the Mansfield ISD superintendent, the school board president, and Arlington’s police chief.

A fight last month between students at Timberview High School led to gunfire that left four people wounded.

The school district says Timberview High School has had a greater law enforcement presence since the shooting, and officials have implemented more video surveillance and done spot checks of students using metal detectors.

