EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Border Patrol Agents said they’re continuing this year’s increasing trend of locating and disrupting stash houses in West Texas and southern New Mexico.
On Oct. 17, Border Patrol Agents arrested a United States citizen attempting to smuggle a group of four individuals through the Las Cruces Border Patrol Station Highway 185 checkpoint. During questioning, information was gleaned concerning a suspected stash house in Vinton, Texas.READ MORE: North Texas Looks At High-Speed Rail Between Dallas And Fort Worth
The next day, the information led Border Patrol Agents, the El Paso Sector Integrated Targeting Team, the Anti-Smuggling Unit, the Sector Intelligence Unit and Homeland Security Investigations to coordinate the successful rescue of 20 migrants. Among those arrested were citizens from Bolivia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.
On Oct. 19, Deming Border Patrol Agents tracked a group of migrants that entered the United States illegally. Footprints followed by the agents led them to an abandoned property located in Columbus, New Mexico, where they encountered 31 migrants crammed inside the small mobile home.READ MORE: 'I Feel Like I'm Doing Something That Actually Matters' Says North Texas Mom Who Became Truck Driver Amid Nationwide Shortage
The El Paso Sector has already had 15 stash house busts to begin Fiscal Year 2022. Last year, El Paso Sector agents encountered a record number of more than 3,200 migrants in more than 306 stash houses.
“El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents continue to successfully disrupt the illicit actions of the Transnational Criminal Organizations,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “The endless exploitation of migrants by TCOs is inhumane and detrimental to our community.”MORE NEWS: Small North Texas Businesses Facing Price Increases And Missing Product Due To Supply Chain Issues