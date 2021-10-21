UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A second arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old man found shot dead in University Park.
Jennifer Montes was taken into custody last night by detectives with the University Park Police Department and the Dallas Police Department Fugitive and Vice Unit.READ MORE: Veteran Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Sieman Dies From COVID-19 Complications
She has been charged with tampering with evidence.
Marc Anthony Montes was found shot on Lovers Lane just north of Snider Plaza on October 5.
Police believe Jennifer Montes was driving a the vehicle sought by investigators at the time of the shooting.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?
A juvenile suspect identified by police as the shooter was arrested October. 6.
University Park official refuse to release the relationship between the suspects and the victim, citing the on-going investigation.
MORE NEWS: Cat Rescued From Busy Fort Worth Freeway Gets Unique Name