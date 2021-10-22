DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An intoxication manslaughter investigation is underway in Denton following an early morning crash that killed one person.
At 2:17 a.m. on October 22, Denton police officers were dispatched to a major, two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jim Christal Road and N. Western Boulevard. First responders located one deceased person in a vehicle and an injured person on the ground.READ MORE: Arlington Police Officer Fired After Deadly Shooting
The preliminary crash investigation showed a Nissan pickup truck was traveling westbound on Jim Christal Road at a high rate of speed, while a Toyota sedan was driving north on N. Western Boulevard. Investigators determined the driver of the pickup truck ran a stop sign and struck the Toyota on its passenger side. Both vehicles sustained significant damage. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Nissan pickup truck was transported to a local hospital for treatment after being ejected from the vehicle. Alcohol and speed on the part of the Nissan driver are two primary factors in the crash.READ MORE: 14-Year-Old Fort Worth Girl Missing And In Need Of Medication
The driver of the pickup truck remains hospitalized with serious to critical injuries. No arrests were made, and the crash is under investigation.MORE NEWS: North Texas Man Arrested For Assault On Police At US Capitol On January 6
The identities of the victim and suspect are not being released at this time, pending family notification and possible charges.