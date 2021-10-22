DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Each year thousands of pumpkins, squash and gourds of all shapes and sizes fill the Dallas Arboretum for their ‘Autumn at the Arboretum‘ celebration and exhibit.

This year’s theme is ‘Bugtopia!.’ Dave Forehand, Vice President of Gardens, says within Autumn at the Arboretum’s Pumpkin Village, visitors will find both oversized artistic insects and live insects flying through the garden.

“It’s the time of year where the monarchs are migrating through (North Texas) to Mexico,” Forehand says.

The display is made up of over 90,000 pumpkins, squash, and gourds that total more than 50 varieties.

“And every one of them is named with a sign, so you can actually figure out what you’re looking at,” forehand explains.

To compliment this year’s ‘Bugtopia!’ theme, there is an insect encounter tent, where visitors can learn about the important role bugs play in the world.

“For instance, without bees we wouldn’t have any food and we would have all kinds of trouble around the world,” Forehand says. “People don’t realize how important bees are to our existence as human beings.”

The Pumpkin Village also features a maze and a pumpkin patch where you can pick out and purchase pumpkins to take home.

Autumn at the Arboretum will be open to visitors through Halloween.

Ticket reservations are required.