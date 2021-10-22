DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Sanger man has died after a shooting involving Denton County deputies.
It happened just before 3 a.m. Friday on Chisum Road in northwest Denton County.READ MORE: 'Passengers Are Next,' Current, Former American Airlines Workers Protest COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call about a disturbance.
When deputies arrived, they found a man armed with two knives.
“The suspect refused to comply with deputies’ commands to drop the knives and continued moving toward the deputies,” according to a statement. “One deputy discharged his weapon striking the suspect.”READ MORE: Hit-And Run Driver Injures Woman, 2 Children In Fort Worth
Deputies began caring for the wounded man until an ambulance arrived. The suspect was taken to Medical City Hospital in Denton, but later died.
The man has been identified as 35-year-old Gregory Goodall of Sanger.
The Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation.MORE NEWS: Discover DFW: Autumn At The Arboretum