FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — America Haunts announced the nation’s top five scariest haunted attractions and Fort Worth’s Cutting Edge came in at number five.

In a press release from America Haunts, it said every detail in the attraction’s experience is considered, from each twist and turn to eerie sounds used to trigger fear.

Here are their top five scariest attractions:

13th Gate – Baton Rouge

The zombie-infested graveyard and the encounters through an abandoned asylum are terrifying enough, but 13th Gate goes deeper. Thrill-seekers discover live snakes in a bayou and wind through dark underground tunnels where everything seems to turn into a frightful scare. This attraction is a travel destination by haunt enthusiasts.

Bennett’s Curse – Baltimore

Scaring comes in all forms, and this attraction’s strategic scares play out in four haunts within the Bennett’s Curse experience. The thrills and jump scares are from all angles at the Underworld, Ravenbrook Asylum, and Legends of Halloween, plus the Inferno adds a 3D twist on top of all the live-action – leaving guests breathless.

Nightmare on 13th — Salt Lake City

The masterminds making this haunted attraction wrapped 13 massive themes through a horror journey testing all the senses and the wits of those that enter. Guests will want to hold each other tight because the mayhem of ghosts, undead, witches, killer clowns and more create the unexpected at every turn.

Headless Horseman – New York City

Headless Horseman Haunted Attractions draws people from seven surrounding states, across the USA, and around the world. The experience includes a haunted trail and corn maze in addition to six haunted houses that take guests back to the 1700s to present-day scary.

Cutting Edge – Dallas