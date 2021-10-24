DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Is Uptown going downhill?

A recent exodus of businesses has raised that question about the Dallas neighborhood and entertainment district.

Matthew Tully is a longtime business owner who recently moved his hair salon after 20 years in Uptown. He says too much crime and unruly behavior that he’s recorded on video has forced him to leave. He says he’s been assaulted by aggressive panhandlers and his clients have been harassed by them during the day.

“On two occasions, I’ve had someone charge me in the salon threatening to kick my you know what,” says Tully.

Recent video of a man firing a gun in the middle of McKinney Avenue also has people who live nearby concerned about a disturbing trend.

“I heard them myself and it makes me nervous because obviously I live here so they either need to get more police out here to take care of this problem or shut the bars down early,” says John Sellars, Uptown resident.

Dallas police crime stats show assaults, robberies, and auto burglaries are all higher in Uptown through the first nine months of 2021 compared to last year.