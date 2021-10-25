NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Anthony Diante Dixon, Crime, Dallas, Death, DFW News, Homicide

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of Anthony Diante Dixon, 19. He was killed on Oct. 22.

Anthony Dixon (credit: CBS 11 News)

READ MORE: Texas Department Of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller Admitted To Hospital

“This is hard for us to accept because we don’t understand why,” Dixon’s Aunt told CBS 11. “Nobody should ever have to feel like this.”

Dixon was found in a wooded area in the 4600 block of Silver Drive, police said. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and him deceased at the scene.

READ MORE: Sheriff: Child's Skeletal Remains, 3 Abandoned Siblings Found In Apartment

According to police, the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation.

Anyone has information about this homicide is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.

 

MORE NEWS: 19-Year-Old Tello Hernandez Faces Intoxication Manslaughter Charge Following Fatal Crash 

 

CBSDFW.com Staff