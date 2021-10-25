DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for a man who walked out of the CVS at 7203 Skillman Street Saturday, Oct. 23 after allegedly attacking an employee, leaving her in critical condition.
Officers responded to the store around 5:15 p.m. regarding a disturbance.READ MORE: Frisco ISD Parents Protest Proposed Rezoning Of Some High Schools In Effort To Relieve Growth
They determined the suspect in the surveillance video below “committed an unprovoked attack on a 63-year-old employee.”READ MORE: Bomb Cyclone Off Pacific-Northwest Had The Pressure Of A Category 4 Hurricane
Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect can contact Detective Hicks at 214-671-4232 or michael.hicks2@dallascityhall.com. Refer to report number 192889-2021.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.MORE NEWS: Texas Rolls Out Plan To Vaccinate 5 To 11-Year-Olds Against COVID-19
Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.