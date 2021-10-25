FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced that he was admitted to a Fort Worth-area hospital on Saturday, Oct. 25, after experiencing shortness of breath the night before.

Miller wrote on Saturday in a Facebook message that he was undergoing tests.

“Today, I was admitted to a Fort Worth area hospital where I am undergoing tests following a shortness of breath on Friday evening. I am up and about and in good spirits. Debra and I are humbled by the prayers and good wishes we have received. Philippians 4:13 reminds us that, ‘I can do all this through him who gives me strength.’ I expect to be back to my normal schedule in just a few days. If there’s any more to report, I’ll be back to everyone with an update. But until then, let me take this opportunity to remind everyone once again that ‘Texas Agriculture Matters.’

Take care and god bless!”