McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced that Derick Tobar-Gonzalez, 29, of Frisco, was sentenced to 65 years for Aggravated Sexual Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury involving Family Violence after entering a plea of guilty.

“Too often, domestic violence does not end when the relationship ends and a victim thinks she has escaped her abuser. This case shows our dedication to prosecuting violent perpetrators who attempt to maintain control over their former victims,” said Willis after sentencing.

On Oct. 21, 2019, Tobar-Gonzalez followed the victim to her apartment in Plano. Tobar-Gonzalez and the victim were in a previous dating relationship, but the victim had ended the relationship months before. As the victim reached her door, Tobar-Gonzalez approached the victim from behind, strangled her to the point of unconsciousness, placed her into his vehicle, and drove her back to his trailer in Frisco.

At the trailer, the victim began to regain consciousness and cry out for help, so Tobar-Gonzalez again strangled her unconscious, and then raped her. Tobar-Gonzalez left the victim unconscious and fled the location with all of his belongings. The next morning, another occupant of the trailer found the victim after hearing cries coming from the back bedroom and called the police. Frisco Police and EMS responded and transported the victim to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano for life-threatening injuries. Tobar-Gonzalez’s DNA was found on evidence collected from the victim’s forensic examination.

Frisco Police Department Detective John Gaulden and Vanessa Evanoff investigated the case. During the punishment phase of trial, prosecutors presented evidence of the seriousness of the victim’s injuries, including hospitalization in the ICU for 27 days, followed by several months in a 24-hour care rehabilitation facility. Doctors who treated the victim explained that, as a result of the attack by Tobar-Gonzalez, the victim is permanently disabled and has permanent vision loss. The range of punishment for this offense was 5 to 99 years or life in prison. Judge Jennifer Edgeworth assessed punishment at 65 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.