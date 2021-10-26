ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A semi truck driver is dead and several others were injured after a deadly wreck on Interstate Highway 30 in Royse City.
Lieutenant Nick Dial of the Royse City Police Department told CBS 11 the accident — involving three vehicles — occurred in the slow lane of I-30 and that traffic was moving slower or stopped for an unknown reason prior to the wreck.
"A semi truck trailer failed to observe the slow down or could not stop and rear ended another semi truck and trailer, causing significant damage to the individuals semi which [resulted] in the operator not surviving the injuries sustained during the crash," said Dial.
The semi truck and trailer that was rear ended had the axles knocked out from under the trailer as it was pushed into the back of a passenger vehicle.
Dial said the driver of the truck that was hit from behind did not sustain injuries. The occupants of the passenger vehicle were transported to the hospital but Dial did not mention their condition.
Police are still investigating the crash.