EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the El Paso Port of Entry arrested Arath Jauregui, 21, who was wanted for the killing of Horizon City teenager Jose Guadalupe Reazola, who was found dead in a far East El Paso desert on April 4, 2018.
READ MORE: Houston Woman And Boyfriend Arrested After Child's Skeletal Remains Found Among Abandoned Siblings
Jauregui was caught on October 25 at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office took custody him.READ MORE: Severe Storms Rattle North Texas, Wind Advisory Wednesday Afternoon | Latest Alerts
“CBP officers are diligently working to protect our nation from a wide variety of threats,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “On a daily basis CBP officers identify and apprehend people who are being sought by law enforcement. Some seek sanctuary across the border but when they return to the U.S. history has shown that they will be stopped by CBP officers.”MORE NEWS: Damaged Natural Gas Line Shuts Down 2 Blocks In Downtown Fort Worth, Condo Building Evacuated
In addition to Jauregui’s arrest, over the past week CBP officers apprehended 20 additional people wanted for crimes including smuggling contraband, assault, smuggling methamphetamine, dangerous drugs, stolen vehicle, larceny, probation violation, and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.