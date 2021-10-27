FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An 11-year-old boy was killed killed after being struck by a vehicle on West Loop 820 Tuesday evening, Oct. 26.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Camp Bowie Boulevard.

Fort Worth Police said three juveniles were attempting to cross the freeway on foot when the boy was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

He died at the scene.

Police say the other two were uninjured.

“This is tragic, and we feel for the family,” said Fort Worth Police officer Tracy Carter. “Our prayers are going out to them.”

The driver of the vehicle did pull over, and so far has not been charged, but the incident is still under investigation by the Fort Worth Police Department’s traffic unit.

Police say they aren’t aware of the area being known for pedestrians trying to cross, though it occasionally does happen on freeways in Fort Worth even though it shouldn’t.

“Do people try and cross freeways? Yes. Is it something people should do? No,” said Officer Carter said. “[you can’t] gage the speed of a car. Some are going the speed limit, some are going faster than others. You just don’t know.”

Police say it’s unclear why the boys were trying to cross.

The 11-year-old has not been identified, but Fort Worth ISD did confirm he was a student in their district.

They were offering grief counseling on Wednesday, October 27.