HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Haltom City Police officer lost a month-long battle with COVID-19 Wednesday.
Officer Kris "Hutch" Hutchison died at Medical City Alliance Hospital in Fort Worth, police said.
His body was given a police escort late Wednesday evening to Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst.
Earlier, Haltom City Police had said in a Facebook post that Hutchison was in the ICU and had been there for four weeks.
Hutchison served as a school resource officer at North Oaks and Haltom Middle School.
A spokesman for the Birdville ISD tells CBS-11 late Wednesday counselors will be made available to students on Thursday.
“Hutch is well known to a lot of Haltom citizens from his work on patrol, to his volunteering at this summer’s junior fire and police camp and his work as an advisor in our Explorer Post,” the department said shortly before his death. “He loves serving this community and enjoys working with your kids.”
Funeral arrangements weren't immediately available Wednesday night.