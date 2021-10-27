FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A museum dedicated to telling the history of Juneteenth with a national scope is set to be built in Fort Worth.
The National Juneteenth Museum is also expected to host seminars and lectures, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Sable Brands, a Fort Worth-based marketing firm, said Tuesday the museum will be part of a mixed-use development.
When President Joe Biden signed a bill into law over the summer making June 19 a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S., those by his side included Opal Lee, a Fort Worth woman who spent years rallying people to join her push to see the day get that recognition.
The Texas Senate honored Lee on the Senate floor in July for helping make Juneteenth a national holiday.
The new museum will be built on land that currently houses her Fort Worth Juneteenth Museum.
“To have lived long enough to see my walking and talking make an impact is one thing, but to know that a state of the art museum that will house the actual pen that President Biden used to sign the bill and many other exhibits is coming to pass as well … I could do my holy dance again,” Lee, 95, said.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022.
