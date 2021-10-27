FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jack, Palo Pinto, Parker and Wise County until 2:45am. Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 8AM. Severe weather is possible overnight into Wednesday morning. The main threats will be from high winds, large hail and possible isolated tornados. CBS 11 Meteorologists are monitoring the situation.

1:44 AM

SEVERE T'STORM WARNING is in effect for Palo Pinto County. https://t.co/Icrm9nzvoK for more information. #CBS11wx pic.twitter.com/93yO1kOq0E — F. Scott Padgett (@ScottPadgettCBS) October 27, 2021

1:32 AM

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for parts of North Texas. pic.twitter.com/gO30zfdtKZ — F. Scott Padgett (@ScottPadgettCBS) October 27, 2021

After a dry but warm, windy and muggy Tuesday, we appear to still be on track with timing. Storms have begun to fire along the dryline in western counties and are headed towards the metroplex. We could see the line of storms nearing the metroplex between 1am and 2am.

Damaging winds (over 60 mph) will be the main threat as they move through the DFW area, although an isolated tornado and large hail are possible, especially when the storms initiate out west.

These are usually EFO-EF1 tornadoes (winds under 100 mph) that last 10 minutes or less.

The storms could still be producing severe weather (damaging winds the continued threat) as they move across our eastern counties across the morning hours.

This is a fast moving line, so flash flooding is not a concern, but many areas will see 1-2” of rain.

The rain and storms are expected to quickly clear out, and we should see sunshine by 9am with strong northwesterly winds gusting to 30 mph.

We’ve had seven days in a row at DFW of high temperatures in the 80s. Monday, Oct. 25 was the warmest one yet with a high of 87°.

Tuesday? Day eight of 80s but with strong southeast winds and a cloudy afternoon.

Please, please avoid travel when the storms arrive.

We are expecting a very windy afternoon Tuesday. Those winds will only increase through the night. As they turn north on Wednesday morning they will only pick up. We are expecting wind gusts on Thursday over 40 mph as this powerful surface low teams up with high pressure building in our west to create strong north winds.

If you have your Halloween decorations in your yard, please protect them best you can. These strong winds will continue into Friday.

All this north wind will drop us out of the unseasonable warm temperatures of late. We’ll close the week with highs in the 70s. Another powerful front is expected next week, we could easily have highs that stay in the 60s!

Storms warnings are expected.