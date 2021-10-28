JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Winds gusting to nearly 60 miles an hour knocked out power to tens of thousands, caused scores of flight cancellations at DFW Airport, and snarled light rail service in two counties Thursday.

Just before 3 p.m. today, Oncor reported more than 67,000 customers without power – 27,000 of those were in Dallas County, 22,000 in Tarrant County.

“Oncor response teams are actively responding to outages as strong wind gusts move throughout Dallas-Fort Worth and the eastern portion of our service area,” the utility said.  “Remember: avoid fallen debris caused by strong winds.”

The National Weather Service said its Love Field station reported a wind gust of 58 miles an hour.

The high winds forced the FAA to implement a ground stop for arriving flights at DFW Airport.  The order means flights waiting to take off for DFW from other cities would need to stay put.

DFW Airport officials said the delays were also due to the runway configuration planes were required to use.

American Airlines said it has had to cancel 130 flights today because of the high winds.

Delays of up to two and a half hours were reported early Thursday afternoon, the FAA said.

Southwest Airlines said it was not experiencing any delays at Dallas Love Field.

An earlier power outage that had impacted DART light rail operations in downtown Dallas and Plano has now been fixed, the agency said.

Carrollton Police went to social media to warn of a power outage affecting the northwest parts of the city and affecting traffic.

 

 

 

 

