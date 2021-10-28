PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested in Wylie in connection to a double murder in Plano. Police said the suspect is related to the victims. Another person who lives at the home was found unharmed.
Police officers found the victims, a man and a woman, with multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 27 inside a home in the 5800 block of Mulvane Drive. Initially, officers in Richardson had received a phone call indicating that a murder had occurred in their city. They responded to a home in Richardson and attempted to make contact. But when no one responded, they went to the home where the bodies were found. Richardson police said the front door was open when they arrived.
Plano Police Detectives in the Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating.
