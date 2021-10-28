DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a man now in custody, was creating child pornography by filming himself with children.

In at least one case, a victim was under 8 years old.

The investigation began on October 14, when the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a cyber tip regarding 31-year-old Germond Miller uploading child pornography to internet sites.

Due to the fact that Miller had access to a child, finding and arresting him became a high priority, Dallas Police said in a news release.

The North Texas ICAC Task Force, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Dallas Police Police Department’s Crimes Against Person’s Operational Support Team began searching for the Miller for more than two days.

He was located in the city of Irving and arrested on a traffic stop by the Irving Police Department.

Miller provided a full confession and admitted victimizing ten girls by filming, producing, and selling child pornography over the last six years.

Miller has been charged with possession of child pornography, aggravated sex assault of a child and sexual performance of a child.

His bond is set at $250,000.

“This extraordinary teamwork led to the arrest of this child predator,” Dallas Police said in a news release.

If you or you know someone who may have been a victim of Germond Miller, contact the North Texas ICAC Task Force at 214-671-4281.