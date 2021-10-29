DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas hospital helped its tiniest patients get in the Halloween spirit this week.
Nurses in the neonatal intensive care unit at Methodist Dallas Medical Center dressed up their patients as first responders.READ MORE: 27-Year-Old Dies After Motorcycle And 18 Wheeler Collide On Dallas Highway
The costumes were crocheted especially for the NICU babies.READ MORE: As Halloween Approaches, A Look At Health Benefits Of A 'Safe Scare'
“One of our NICU nurses is also a professional photographer and enjoys making her patients’ first holiday a moment to cherish,” the hospital said. “She takes the pictures and gives them to the parents as a special memory.”
To see all the baby pictures, click here.MORE NEWS: $48 Million In Methamphetamine Seized At Veterans International Bridge