NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Has the recent weather been driving you batty? Me too. Curses!

Between near-record high temperatures, severe thunderstorms and those screaming winds that caused all those area Halloween decorations to take flight like that of a witch, I’ve enjoyed this reprieve from the ghoulish weather we’ve seen this past week.

You guys, it’s going to be awesome this weekend. Temperatures won’t be freakish one way or the other either. It’ll be very seasonable both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 40s under abundantly clear skies.

Those wicked winds we saw on Wednesday and Thursday are now beginning to relax, too, which will make for conditions that are all the better.

By Sunday, all-hallows eve, Jack-o’-Lanterns will be aglow with hardly a flicker of the flame as conditions will remain cool, clear and calm. Expect trick-or-treating temperatures in the mid to upper 60s between 6pm and 9pm under clear skies. Therefore coats or jackets won’t be necessary this go-around.

Heading into next week, Winifred Sanderson herself puts a spell on us. Spooky clouds begin to roll back into the forecast as our next storm system approaches on Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

Gnashing of raindrops and cooler temperatures may haunt us as that system pushes through. The timing and the strength of the next front remains up for debate as models haven’t come to an agreement quite yet. Either way, next week looks a little wetter and cooler but nothing that warrants your attention at this time.

Happy Halloween and congratulations to all the dentists around the area. You’ll be busy soon.