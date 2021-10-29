DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Richardson ISD has put a high school teacher on administrative leave while leaders investigate an alleged use of racial slurs.
READ THE FULL LETTER TO PARENTS
LHHS Parents,
Updating the student demonstration, one of the issues that students are demonstrating about today is a situation related to a LHHS teacher.
RISD received a video recording today that includes audio of a person using racial slurs. The identity of the speaker is not clear from the recording, but RISD’s preliminary investigation confirmed that the speaker is an LHHS teacher. RISD has placed the teacher on administrative leave today while it investigates the situation.
The use of a racial slur in any education setting is offensive and inappropriate, regardless of the context.
LHHS and RISD staff are working to keep all students safe and also engaging the student demonstrators to discuss productive next steps. LHHS will dismiss today on a normal schedule starting with bus riders.
Thank you.