DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks fan Isaiah Stone won the largest cash prize ever offered by the team after hitting a half-court shot at Thursday night’s game.

Stone walked away with $100,000 in Bitcoin during the on-court promotion courtesy of crypto trading platform Voyager Digital.

Under owner Mark Cuban, the basketball franchise was one of the first in the NBA to accept crypto payments for tickets and merchandise. The Mavs first started accepting Bitcoin in 2019. Then, in 2021, it expanded to include the meme-based token, Dogecoin.

After Stone hit the shot, Mavs forward-guard Luka Doncic threw his hands up, smiling as the crowd went wild. It was a good night for the team all around, with Doncic scoring 10 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Mavs beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-99, after some wild swings in the first half before turning into a back-and-forth game.