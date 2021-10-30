JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — While on his way to work, an off-duty Dallas firefighter rescued two people from a burning Dallas home early Saturday morning.

At 5:35 a.m. Oct. 30, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a home fire call located on the 800 block of East Ninth Street. When firefighters arrived, they found two occupants of the home in the front yard with burn injuries.

Both occupants were immediately attended to and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Neither of their conditions are known at this time.

According to reports, the occupants were rescued by an off-duty Dallas firefighter who noticed the fire while driving into work and ran in. He has asked to remain unidentified.

Investigators determined the fire began in the living room of the first floor and was “incendiary in nature.” The suspect — who has not been identified — was been arrested and charged with arson.

