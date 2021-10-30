DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — While on his way to work, an off-duty Dallas firefighter rescued two people from a burning Dallas home early Saturday morning.
At 5:35 a.m. Oct. 30, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a home fire call located on the 800 block of East Ninth Street. When firefighters arrived, they found two occupants of the home in the front yard with burn injuries.READ MORE: Police Officer Injured In Northwest Dallas Crash
Both occupants were immediately attended to and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Neither of their conditions are known at this time.READ MORE: 21-Year-Old Man Dies In Dallas Shooting, Murder Suspect Still At Large
According to reports, the occupants were rescued by an off-duty Dallas firefighter who noticed the fire while driving into work and ran in. He has asked to remain unidentified.MORE NEWS: Fort Worth Hosts 18th Annual Day Of The Dead Celebration
Investigators determined the fire began in the living room of the first floor and was “incendiary in nature.” The suspect — who has not been identified — was been arrested and charged with arson.