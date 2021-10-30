PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A plane crashed in Parker County on the westbound service road of I-20 near Mikus Road in Hudson Oaks around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.
The crash scene is directly across the interstate from the Parker County Airport.
The westbound service road of I-20 is currently closed as emergency crews work the scene.
A witness of the crash told CBS 11’s Madison Sawyer there were five passengers on board.
The witness said all passengers appeared to be OK and that four of the passengers were up and walking around after the crash. However, they said the fifth passenger was still in the aircraft but was coherent and talking as they waited for emergency crews.
This is a developing story that will be updated.