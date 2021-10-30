JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By Madison Sawyer
Filed Under:hudson oaks, Mikus Road, parker county, Parker County Airport, plane, plane crash, Texas

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A plane crashed in Parker County on the westbound service road of I-20 near Mikus Road in Hudson Oaks around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

The crash scene is directly across the interstate from the Parker County Airport.

READ MORE: MedStar Escorts Local Trick-Or-Treaters With Medical Needs

 

Plane crash in Parker County (Source: TxDOT camera)

READ MORE: Police Officer Injured In Northwest Dallas Crash

The westbound service road of I-20 is currently closed as emergency crews work the scene.

A witness of the crash told CBS 11’s Madison Sawyer there were five passengers on board.

The witness said all passengers appeared to be OK and that four of the passengers were up and walking around after the crash. However, they said the fifth passenger was still in the aircraft but was coherent and talking as they waited for emergency crews.

MORE NEWS: Off-Duty Dallas Firefighter Rescues 2 From Burning Home; Arson Suspect Arrested

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Madison Sawyer