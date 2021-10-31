TEXARKANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – One man died and nine other people were wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party in East Texas, police said.

Gunfire erupted late Saturday, Oct. 30 at an event center in Texarkana, police said in a news release.

Police estimate “at least a couple hundred people” were there.

The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment; either by ambulance, police unit or private vehicle, police said.

A 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead at one of the hospitals. His name was not released.

Police said the injuries of the other nine people didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

The suspected shooter hasn’t been taken into custody. Police said the suspect left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Texarkana is on the Texas border, about 180 miles east of Dallas.

