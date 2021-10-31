MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a game-time decision and the decision by Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was to sit quarterback Dak Prescott against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night, Oct. 31.
Prescott has been nursing a strained right calf for two weeks.
Cooper Rush will make his first NFL start, with Prescott listed as inactive for the game.
Will Grier will serve as Rush’s backup.
Prescott said late last week, if this were a playoff game, he would be playing.
The QB had the bye week to rest an injury sustained on his winning throw in overtime against New England.
The Cowboys are 5-1. The Vikings are 3-3.
In 2020, Prescott was out for the season with a compound fracture of his right ankle when Dallas visited Minnesota last year and won 31-28 behind backup Andy Dalton.