DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Long wait times to get a drivers license in North Texas and across the state has become a source of frustration for many.
A CBS 11 News crew stopped by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) driver license mega center off of Interstate-20 and I-35E in South Dallas around 5:00 a.m. Monday morning and found a few dozen people already waiting in line outside the building.
While Texas residents can book appointments online the wait times for an appointment to apply for a license are between one and three months at many North Texas locations.
One person in line told the crew he arrived at the center at 3:30 a.m. and there were already seven people ahead of him in line.
Those waiting in early morning lines are vying for the few walk-in tickets that are distributed each day.