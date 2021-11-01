DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Stanley Frank Szeliga, 54, was arrested on Oct. 28 in connection to the fatal highway shooting of Abigail “Abby” Saldaña, 22, of Dallas.

Saldaña was killed on Oct. 26 as she drove down a Fort Worth highway, and less than a couple weeks after she found a tracking device on her car, according to Szeliga’s arrest warrant. The first detective to arrive on the scene said Saldana’s car had three bullet holes in it. He later found three shell casings and broken glass at the intersection of Amon Carter Blvd. and State HWY 183. The detective said he believes she was shot there before entering the freeway.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Saldaña had complained about Szeliga stalking her. Detectives saw one of Saldaña’s Instagram posts from Oct. 14, which showed a tracker Szeliga had allegedly placed on her car. Saldaña’s family also told the Fort Worth Police Homicide Office that she was afraid of Szeliga because he was “stalking and harassing” her.

When detectives showed up to Szeliga’s home with a warrant, he refused to exit and eventually “caused a self-inflicted wound” to his neck that required medical attention.

Szeliga faces a charge of murder in the case, according to jail records.