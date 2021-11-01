PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility intercepted $960,500 in cocaine on Oct. 21.
"The commercial environment continues to be an area where we experience a continued drug smuggling threat," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. "Our frontline officers continue to remain vigilant and use all available tools and resources to their full potential."
The narcotics were discovered in a commercial tractor trailer, arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a canine team. After physically inspecting the conveyance, officers found 51 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 124.91 pounds concealed within the tractor.
The case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.