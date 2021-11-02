Election DayElection Information | Results After 7PM | Click Here
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Arlington Police, DFW News, George Dale Heimann, Homicide, Murder

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 74-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing a family member following a “verbal argument” Arlington Police said Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Police said it happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Lake Country Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The suspected shooter, 74-year-old George Dale Heimann, was still there when officers arrived.

He was taken into custody without incident and is charged with murder.

George Dale Heimann (credit: Arlington PD)

Police did not say how he was related to the victim.

Officers recovered a firearm from the scene that was booked into evidence.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once the next of kin have been notified.

CBSDFW.com Staff