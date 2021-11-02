ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 74-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing a family member following a “verbal argument” Arlington Police said Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Police said it happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Lake Country Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.
She was rushed to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
The suspected shooter, 74-year-old George Dale Heimann, was still there when officers arrived.
He was taken into custody without incident and is charged with murder.
Police did not say how he was related to the victim.
Officers recovered a firearm from the scene that was booked into evidence.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once the next of kin have been notified.