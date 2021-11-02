DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The rainy weather didn’t stop Rolling Stones fans from making their way out to the Cotton Bowl for Tuesday night’s concert.

They said there’s no better way to spend a dreary night than to see the hits like “Ruby Tuesday” in person.

“We’re here and we’re ready to rock ‘n’ roll!” Lindsay Walker said.

For the Shipmans, the concert brings back decades old memories.

“Forty years ago I was pregnant with her at this concert!” Jana Shipman said.

“It was October 31st, she was born on November 29th and it was raining like crazy then too!” Jim Shipman said.

On this night, the were back with their daughter, Jacy, celebrating her 40th birthday.

“It’s just appropriate you know, it’s an incredible alignment!” Jim said. “ It’s very special!” Jana said.

Every time the Rolling Stones come to North Texas, fans have wondered if it would be for the last time, but now, here we are in 2021.

“I saw them when I was 15 in 1975 and I think it’s awesome I’m here tonight!” Connie Landry said.

“As old as the guys are they give it their all,” Carlos Fuentes said.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are. still going strong.

This concert marks the first time these rock ‘n’ roll legends have reunited following last year‘s postponement of the No Filter tour due to COVID-19.

This is the first tour without their legendary drummer Charlie Watts who died back in August.

“I think they’ll probably do a video and say some kind words and dedicate the concert to him,” Landry said.

Murrell Masngi is happy the concert is happening at the Cotton Bowl and hopes to see more concerts here in the future.

“I think it’s brilliant,” he said. “I think it’s a brilliant idea. It’s just wasted. It just sits there and does nothing.”