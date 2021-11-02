MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man, who worked as an X-ray technician, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for committing child sex crimes while he was on the job.
Justin Stricklin, of Gainesville, was sentenced by a jury after being found guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.
Officials say the 37-year-old had access to the victims through his job as an X-ray technician at Envision Imaging in Allen.
Stricklin sexually abused young children while administering their X-rays in a room away from their parents. One of the children, who was eight years old, immediately out-cried to her mother who reported it to the police.
After the event Envision placed Stricklin on administrative leave, but three months later, with the investigation still pending, he was placed back on active status with no restrictions. A few months later, Stricklin sexually abused another victim, who was 11 years old. That child also told her mother, who also reported it to the police.
“This predator exploited privacy and safety protocols to do terrible things to innocent children. And now he will spend the next 50 years in prison facing the consequences,” said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.
The Allen Police Department investigated the case. The children were forensically interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County where they disclosed details about the sexual abuse.
During the trial’s punishment phase, prosecutors introduced evidence of another young victim who Stricklin sexually abused while administering an X-ray. The jury assessed punishment at 50 years in prison. By law, a sentence for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child does not include the possibility for parole.