FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It is often said that every vote counts — on Tuesday in Fort Worth voters proved it. Proposition A, the $1.21 billion Fort Worth Independent School District bond, passed by just 42 votes.
The controversial bond, the largest in history for the district, will fund the building of four new elementary schools and the interior remodeling of all middle schools in the district.
In all, Fort Worth voters decided on four bond proposals and not all got the green light.
Proposition B, which would have provided just under $100 million for the renovation of middle and high school auditoriums, lost.
Those who headed to the polls voted against Proposition C, the proposal that would have given more than $100 for the building of three new stadiums. And they also nixed Proposition D, the $76 million proposal to renovate school gyms and athletic fields.
Leaders say the bond issue shouldn’t increase the tax rate in the district and that already increased property values and low interest rates will generate the monies needed.