by Robbie Owens | CBS 11

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – From the pantry to our pocketbooks, supply chain challenges impacting so much of our lives. And now add car repairs to the list.

“Especially the parts that we go through all the time,” says Josh Esquivel at Cowtown Rover in Fort Worth, gesturing to a strut, “and air filters. We use those every day.”

But now Esquivel says getting basic parts for everyday repairs has become a challenge. “Some days I’m like ‘I’ll call you when your air filters come in’ because I can’t have them for 3 or 4 days.”

And just waiting for a few days is about as good as it gets right now.

The Esquivels: Sam, son Josh, and Sam’s siblings Debbie and Frank, have kept customers rolling for some 17 years.

But now they say they’re running into supply chain roadblocks unlike anything they’ve ever seen– telling CBS 11 that they’ve even taken to bartering with other repair shops to secure parts, and even then they’re not always successful.

“Like right now we need a turbo charger for a Discovery,” says owner Sam Esquivel. “Can’t get it. We need a shifter for a new Range Rover. Can’t get it, stuff like that.”

“[It’s] very frustrating for us, but super frustrating for the customers,” adds Josh, sharing that one customer calls every week asking for an ETA on his part. “And I have no answer for him.”

Foreign cars, domestic, new and old, the technicians at Cowtown Rover say the part shortage is impacting vehicles across the board. And which parts can be absolutely random.

“Couple of months ago, we went through a spurt where oil filters were hard to find,” shares Josh.

So, until the situation is resolved, “Stay on top of your maintenance,” warns Sam, “absolutely. A lot of people put it off, put it off, and then it’s too late, now.” And then adding with a rueful chuckle, “take care of what you have!”