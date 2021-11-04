PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you’ve ever wanted to step foot on the set of Friends, now is your chance.
The Friends experience opened its doors at the Shops at Willow Bend in Plano on Thursday.
The photo-worthy, immersive experience takes you through 12 recreated sets. All of them are filled with iconic moments from the show you know and love.
"I watch the seasons over and over," said Friends fan Becca Keefauver. "On opening day, we had to be here, first ones in!"
From Monica’s Kitchen, to Chandler and Joey’s apartment, the walkthrough is meant to give fans the experience of being a friend.
“I think my favorite part was to sit on the couch and feel like I was one of the friends,” said fan Kelli Ramey.
In between sets you'll find trivia, costumes, props and more.
The Friends experience is open Thursday through January 17th. You can find more information on ticketing here.