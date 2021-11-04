MURPHY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Murphy has chosen veteran law enforcement officer Chris Chandler, 52, as its new police chief.

Most recently Assistant Chief of Police for the City of The Colony, Chief Chandler worked for the The Colony Police Department since May of 1996. He begins his Murphy assignment on Dec. 1, filling in the position left vacant by the recent retirement of former Murphy Police Chief Trey Cotten.

Following the successful completion of the police academy, Chief Chandler began his law enforcement career in 1990 in Jacinto City, a community near his hometown of Houston, as a Patrol Officer for the Jacinto City Police Department. In 1993, he was promoted to Sergeant and remained with the Jacinto City Police Department until being offered the position of Lieutenant with The Colony. He accepted the promotion and completed his transfer to the North Texas community. In October of 1998, he was promoted to Captain, and in March 2012, he was appointed as The Colony’s Assistant Chief of Police.

During his career with The Colony, Chandler has worked in the Operations Division, overseeing Patrol, SWAT, Crossing Guards, and Bike Patrol. In 2016 he was assigned supervision of the Support Services Division, overseeing the Criminal Investigations Division, School Resource Officers, Jail, Communications, and Records.

Chandler earned an Associate degree in Criminal Justice from Collin County Community College, and a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences degree from the University of North Texas. He is a graduate of the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership Command College at Sam Houston State University and is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy, Session #275 at Quantico Virginia.

The son of a police officer, Chandler and his wife Olga have three sons and a daughter. His sons are all police officers in various North Texas communities. Ryan is a K-9 Officer for the Frisco Police Department, and his wife, Julie, is a Patrol Lieutenant with the City of Farmers Branch. Nicholas is a Patrol Officer with the Plano Police Department and is also on the bomb squad. Troy is a Patrol Officer for the Carrollton Police Department.

Chandler is an avid cook and enjoys going on cruises, according to a release from the city.