CBS 11 News Now: Friday Morning
Check out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Friday morning.
7 hours ago
AM Weather Update With Brittany Rainey
9 hours ago
Thursday Night Weather Update
A Frost Advisory for some counties east of Dallas, but a beautiful weekend is in store.
16 hours ago
'Operation Closing Time' Ends With Nightclub Magnates Alfredo Hinojosa, Miguel Casas, Martin Salvador Rodriguez In Jail
According to evidence presented at trial, Hinojosa, Casas and Rodriguez ran a conglomeration of businesses that brought in revenue of more than $107 million during a four-year period.
Denton Police Arrest Zeniff Rudd For Allegedly Shooting, Killing Girlfriend Mindy Tenerias
The Denton Police Department has arrested Zeniff Rudd, 39, for the shooting death of Mindy Tenerias, 26, who was allegedly murdered earlier this year.
AM Weather Update With Brittany Rainey
9 hours ago
Baby, It’s Cold Outside... But Not For Long
The same clouds that are keeping us refrigerated Thursday will clear out tonight, essentially pulling the blanket off and allowing temperatures to drop to the coldest readings so far this season.
Cold Front Coming For North Texas With 'Sharp Temperature Gradient'
We will experience a sharp temperature gradient across North Texas in the afternoon hours on Tuesday.
Severe Storms Rattle North Texas, Wind Advisory Wednesday Afternoon | Latest Alerts
These storms could produce isolated tornadoes but more likely the severe threat will be large hail and damaging winds.
On His Calf Issue And Facing Denver, Dak Declares It Is “Safe To Say" He Is Playing Sunday
Dak said it was “safe to say" he would play Sunday against Denver after sitting last week when backup Cooper Rush threw the touchdown pass in the final minute of a win over Minnesota.
Former Texas Rangers GM And Oldest Living Former Major Leaguer Eddie Robinson Passes Away At 100
Robinson began his career with the Cleveland Indians in 1942 and went on to serve as GM of both the Atlanta Braves as well as the Rangers.
Jalen Brunson, Luka Spark Rally As Dallas Mavericks Top Spurs In San Antonio
Coming off a 125-110 loss to Miami on Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks outscored San Antonio 28-25 in the final quarter to avoid its third loss in four games.
First Cuban American NHL Player Al Montoya Joins Dallas Stars As Director Of Community Outreach
His hope is to inspire other Hispanic and Latin American people to score big in a sport where there's a need for more representation.
AM Weather Update With Brittany Rainey
9 hours ago
Thursday Night Weather Update
A Frost Advisory for some counties east of Dallas, but a beautiful weekend is in store.
16 hours ago
More Security Coming To Dallas' Uptown
The move follows recent high-profile crimes in the popular neighborhood.
16 hours ago
Mick Jagger 'Out And About' In Dallas; Rolling Stones Playing Cotton Bowl Tonight
The Rolling Stones are playing at the Cotton Bowl tonight, November 2 in Dallas but before they take the stage, iconic front man Mick Jagger took in sights around Dallas.
Do You Buy Extra Candy For Halloween So You Can Eat More? Better Do The Math
How sneaky is your family and is there even a way to figure out how to buy the proper amount of candy for your Halloween activities?
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: Will Darrel Williams Get Enough Touches For The Chiefs?
Darrel Williams will take over for the injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Chiefs backfield, but will he see the football enough to make a difference?
Eat See Play in Denton
Exploring on West 7th in Fort Worth
EAT SEE PLAY: Mutts Canine Cantina
Travel
Man Charged With Assault, Interfering With American Airlines Flight Crew
Prosecutors announced Monday that Brian Hsu, 20, of Irvine was charged with assault and interfering with a flight crew on a flight last week.
CBS 11, Gaylord Texan Hotel ‘Elf Saves Christmas’ Holiday Contest
November 5, 2021 at 6:00 am
