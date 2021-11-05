DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto Police are investigating a pre-dawn double shooting at a house on Eldorado Drive that has left one man dead and sent another into emergency surgery before being placed under police custody.
DeSoto Police responded to 911 calls of shots fired at 6:20 a.m. on Nov. 5 and found a wounded man, later identified as Kristian Tyerone Smith, 22, lying on the pavement outside while another, Wendon Lekeith Blair, 25, was found wounded and unresponsive in the interior of the home. Blair died at the scene.
While specific details of the shooting are still being investigated, the initial belief is that an altercation broke out between the two men concerning a woman who was attending a small gathering at that location.
Smith came to the door demanding to see the woman, police said and reportedly shot Blair when he wasn’t allowed inside. Blair was able to return fire, striking Smith before Blair died.
DeSoto Police have reassured the public that there is no related threat to residents in the community.