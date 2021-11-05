AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employers.
Texas and several other allied states and companies are suing for what they say is the ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ soon-to-be vaccine mandate imposed at some private companies. The new rules will impact more than 100 million U.S. workers.READ MORE: City Of Mansfield Holds Veterans Day Parade And Salute
New regulations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate that companies with more than 100 employees require their workers to be vaccinated against COVID. Those choosing not to get the shot will be required to test negative for COVID at least once a week and wear masks on the job. The requirement is scheduled to begin on January 4. Violations could include penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.
#BREAKING #Texas Attorney General @KenPaxtonTX announces he’s suing the Biden administration over its Covid-19 vaccine mandate. Paxton: “The Biden Administration’s new vaccine mandate on private businesses is a breathtaking abuse of federal power.” @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/Tkde7u4wzz
— Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) November 5, 2021
In a statement Paxton said, "The Biden Administration's new vaccine mandate on private businesses is a breathtaking abuse of federal power. OSHA has only limited power and specific responsibilities. This latest move goes way outside those bounds. This 'standard' is flatly unconstitutional. Bottom line: Biden's new mandate is bad policy and bad law, and I'm asking the Court to strike it down."
On Thursday a White House spokeswoman said the mandate was intended to halt the spread of a disease that has claimed more than 750,000 lives in the U.S.