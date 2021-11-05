DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department has arrested Zeniff Rudd, 39, for the shooting death of Mindy Tenerias, 26, who was allegedly murdered earlier this year.
On March 6, officers were dispatched to a shooting at 12:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of Teasley Lane. Rudd told 911 dispatchers that a gun fell, fired on its own, and shot his girlfriend. Upon arrival, first responders found Tenerias, unresponsive with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.
Detectives responded to the home to investigate. During initial interviews, Rudd told investigators that he was lying in bed, heard a gunshot, and found Tenerias on the floor with a gunshot wound. Detectives conducted numerous additional interviews and obtained multiple warrants as part of the investigation.
In October, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Tenerias’ death as a homicide. Investigators gathered autopsy and lab results, and by doing so, were able to establish probable cause. An arrest warrant for Murder was then obtained for Rudd.
Rudd is currently in the City of Denton Jail. His bond is set at $50,000