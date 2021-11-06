GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Glenn Heights Police Department said they will reunite missing Glenn Heights teen Stevie Johnson, 14, with her family on Nov. 6.

Police said officers in St. Louis County in Missouri located Johnson on Friday after they stopped her biological mother, Shawnice Hickman, 33. Hickman does not have legal rights to the child.

“Our detectives worked diligently to continue to monitor and receive updates obtaining information that was valuable in the recovery of the child. The St. Louis County authorities did a great job locating the child and giving us a chance to reunite her with her family safely,” said Clayton Shields, City of Glenn Heights Deputy Chief of Police.

Johnson was taken by Hickman, after getting off the school bus in Glenn Heights on Monday afternoon. Glenn Heights police had contacted the St. Louis authorities when Johnson was reported missing, suspecting that Hickman was traveling to the St. Louis area.

Police said Johnson’s two sisters helped their mother take her. The AMBER Alert was issued Monday and discontinued Tuesday because authorities said they could not confirm she was in danger, though few details about the case were released.

Police said they issued arrest warrants for Hickman and Johnson’s two sisters on kidnapping charges.

“This was great teamwork for the law enforcement community,” Shields concluded “We are also thankful to those who called us and provided tips and information that was valuable in assisting us with the positive resolution of this incident.”

