FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The ongoing supply chain disruption across the U.S. is now impacting hospitals in the form of potentially not enough crutches on hand.
Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth says it is down to about two months worth of aluminum crutches.
Before they reach a crisis point, they are asking for donations from the community.
Cook Children’s Home Health is sending out the call for anyone who has a pair of new or gently used aluminum crutches that no longer needs them.
The crutches can be dropped off at the main entrance to the hospital in Fort Worth.
“We are being notified of the back orders that are coming and so we want to get ahead of the curve sooner than later and make sure we are prepared for an event that could get worse if we are not doing all the due diligence that we need to,” said Brady Genke, VP of Operations for Cook Children’s Home Health.
The donated crutches will go through similar safety inspection and sanitation processes as other equipment used in the hospital, such as walkers and wheelchairs, to ensure each pair is clean, operational and safe to use., Cook Children’s said.
How to donate crutches:
When:
Weekdays from Monday, Nov. 8 to Friday, Nov. 19.
7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where:
Main Entrance of Cook Children’s Medical Center
801 7th Avenue, Fort Worth, 76104