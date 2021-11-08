DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer is recovering after a suspect shot him in the hand the morning of Nov. 8. The suspect was caught and is in jail.
“He sustained a serious injury to his hand, but he’s in stable condition. I spoke to him earlier, and he’s in good spirits,” said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. “He may need surgery as there was some bone that was hit. He’s just a very brave individual… he did an unbelievable job and we’re proud of him.”
It happened at the Residents of North Highlands apartments in the 9800 block of Audelia Road. The officer was shot at four times after responding to a burglary in progress. He had confronted the suspect who was “banging and kicking on the door,” according to Chief Garcia.
Only one of the four bullets struck the officer. The suspect then took off. Mesquite police joined the search and eventually caught the suspect.
