KENNEDALE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Kennedale police officers responded to a call about an unexpected guest in one resident’s backyard pool early last week.
Midnight patrol officers were dispatched to a home to rescue a horse that had fallen through the pool cover.
The officers, along with the Kennedale Fire Department, were able to successfully rescue the horse from the pool.
Department officials said the horse was uninjured and returned safely to its owner.
Body camera footage from the rescue, which lasted about 45 minutes, was released on November 4.